Google can now help you try on makeup in AR

(Pocket-lint) - Google's been making some interesting, albeit small steps, in adding AR to its search experience recently, including the addition of a 3D model of Baby Yoda for viewing at leisure, and it's made another interesting play by announcing that it's going to start letting you try on makeup in AR.

With online shopping already a dominant force in recent years, 2020 has seen it explode even further as people were restricted in their ability to leave home for a casual shopping spree. While you might make a run-out for some essentials around the home, it's been more challenging than ever to shop for some luxuries.

Makeup is firmly in that category, and that's where Google's focussing its newest idea, which effectively lets you use your smartphone's AR capabilities to try on different shades and types of makeup at home.

It means that when you search for lipstick or eyeshadow products direct with Google from brands like L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal and Charlotte Tilbury, you'll get the option to try them on in AR.

Even before that step, there are expanded image libraries showing the product on different skin tones and types to give you a better sense of what it'll look like on you, which you can swipe through directly in your results.

If you want to try it for yourself, a good example can be found using MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick - just search for that in Chrome or on the Google App on mobile and you should see the option.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.