Google just made it a lot easier to buy its Google Glass AR headset

The latest version of Google's augmented reality headset, the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, can now be purchased online.

Google is essentially offering the product directly to people to buy roughly a year after first launching it through enterprise partners at $999 a pop. This unit starts at that same price, and it's still an enterprise product; you just don't have to go through a “solution provider” to get it anymore.

Google is pitching Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 as a workplace tool, for use in industries such as medical, construction, or even in factories. It's actually a second-generation model of the Enterprise Edition. It launched in May 2019 and can attach to a pair of eyeglasses or goggles.

This particular model is very different from the $1,500 Explorer Edition of Google Glass, which debuted in 2014 and is perhaps what people think of first when they remember Google Glass. That never truly came to fruition as a full AR headset for everyday consumers to buy and wear and use, although it's what Google had originally envisioned for Google Glass.

Google now markets Google Glass toward developers and businesses.

“Since Glass Enterprise Edition 2 launched last May, we’ve seen strong demand from developers and businesses who are interested in building new, helpful enterprise solutions for Glass,” said Jay Kothari, Google Glass project lead, in a blog post published on Tuesday. “In order to make it easier for them to start working with Glass, they can now purchase devices directly from one of our hardware resellers".

Google said the initial list of resellers includes CDW, Mobile Advance, and SHI.