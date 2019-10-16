Google Daydream VR is dead, kaput, it has ceased to be

Google's daydreams are over. Literally.

It is winding down its Daydream VR project after a two-year run, with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones launched during yesterday's "Made by Google" event not supporting the platform.

In addition, it has revealed that it will no longer be selling Daydream VR headsets.

According to a Google spokesperson, consumer and developer adoption has been weak and not as the Daydream division hoped. In addition, the company told Engadget that headset owners are using their devices less: "We've seen decreasing usage over time of the Daydream View headset. So, while we are no longer selling Daydream View or supporting Daydream on Pixel 4, the Daydream app and store will remain available for existing users."

It is in its death throes, basically.

Instead, Google is turning more of its attention to augmented reality, rather than virtual: "We're investing heavily in helpful AR experiences like Google Lens, AR walking navigation in Maps, and AR in Search that use the smartphone camera to bridge the digital and physical worlds, helping people do more with what they see and learn about the world around them," it said in a statement.

Daydream VR launched with Google's own Daydream View headsets and others from different manufacturers. But, smartphone VR has been on a decline in recent times - the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is not compatible with its Gear VR headset, for example.