Google is taking steps to make search results on your phone more exciting. One of these moves includes adding AR animals to search results.

If you have an AR-enabled phone, then all you need to do is search for specific animals using Google search and you'll get an augmented reality vision of those creatures to play around with.

According to 9to5Google, this works with numerous animals including everything from penguins to goats, hedgehogs, lions, tigers and bears.

It’s AR of the tiger!



If you’ve got an AR-enabled phone, you can now bring select animals right into your space for a safari (or safe snuggle) with Search. pic.twitter.com/kWpudETgeq — Google (@Google) 31 May 2019

All you need to do is search for an animal, then you'll see a card within the results that says "Meet a life-sized [creature] up close." From there you just need to click the "view in 3D" button to launch the experience.

The app asks permission to use your camera to show the animal in the real world it then conjures it up before your eyes.

The thinking from Google is that "the easiest way to wrap your head around new information is to see it".

Google is also saying this new feature means you can get a sense of scale and detail that wouldn't be easy to visualise otherwise.

This new addition to search uses Google ARCore and works with any phone that supports it which includes most modern Android smartphones. We're expecting to see more of this sort of thing in future. Google has already confirmed that it's working with NASA, New Balance, Samsung, Target, Visible Body, Volvo and Wayfair to create more AR content in the near future.

We'll soon be seeing augmented reality versions of products you're interested in purchasing right in Google search results.

This new update to search is yet another move by Google towards AR focussed content. We've previously seen AR navigation in Google Maps, so we can only expect more in future.