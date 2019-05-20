Google may never have achieved commercial success with its Google Glass headset, but it is finding room for growth in the enterprise sector.

More and more businesses are trialling augmented reality and virtual reality headsets in the workplace, often for employee training purposes. Google has therefore announced a new version of its AR headset, but with a business focus, and it's also labeling the device as an official Google product instead of an experiment. It's been moved from the Google X “moonshot" division, Google explained a blog post on 20 May.

The company is hoping that, by being part of the main Google product family, Glass Enterprise Edition 2 can better “meet the demands of the growing market for wearables in the workplace". It's now available for $999, but consumers can't directly buy it from Google or the Google Store.

Google Glass 2 primarily comes with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 processor, which Google said adds “computer vision and advanced machine learning capabilities". There's also an improved camera, a USB-C port, and a host of smaller updates. The design is still in-tact, as it's still a heads-up display, but Google has incorporated safety frames via a partnership with Smith Optics.

A bigger battery is included, as well. Glass also now runs on Android and supports Android Enterprise Mobile Device Management.

There's no word on UK pricing and availability just yet.