If you work in a factory and use Google Glass there, you might be happy to learn a new and improved headset could be coming your way.

Google sort of ruined the first Google Glass by showing it off well before the device could ever reach consumers. As a result, it was killed. But it was resurrected in 2017 for enterprise uses cases. Flash forward to now, and a second-generation "Google Glass Enterprise Edition" has surfaced online.

It looks like Google has given the augmented reality headset a set of improved specs and a USB-C port for charging, according to Technoblog. 9to5Google first revealed last autumn that Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 was in the works, and then the device got its FCC certification, promptly followed by a Geekbench benchmark, all of which confirmed a mere spec bump and subtle changes.

The biggest difference between the 2017 Enterprise Edition model and the one that's just leaked is the USB-C port. Considering this AR headset is designed for warehouses and other enterprise situations, it makes sense it would get a new, faster charger. 9to5Google said the updated Glass Enterprise Edition also comes with a Snapdragon 710 and support for LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The camera got a boost, too, from a 8-megapixel sensor to a 32-megapixel sensor, with support for 4K video at 30 fps or 1080p video at 120 fps. Google even upped the RAM to 3GB from 2GB. Other than that, this headset looks and works much like it did before.

Sadly, there's no indication it'll be made available to consumers.