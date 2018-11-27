  1. Home
Google Glass returns, Enterprise Edition 2 appears online

- Found on Geekbench

- Also passed by FCC

You might have thought that Google Glass was a passing fad, never to resurface, but you'd have been wrong. A new version of the augmented reality spectacles has been spotted online and a release could be imminent.

Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 has appeared on Geekbench, listing Android 8.1.0 as the operating system and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC running the processing. It will also have 3GB of built-in RAM.

This follows an earlier mention on the FCC website, having been approved for communications use in the United States.

Seen by MySmartPrice, the new version of the AR device is said to be coming with longer battery life and improved performance - the Qualcomm processor replacing the Intel Atom used in the original is likely the reason for that. It is also claimed that the new model will have a higher resolution camera module.

GeekbenchGoogle Glass returns Enterprise Edition 2 appears online image 2

The exterior is unlikely to change much, however. It will look similar to the existing Enterprise Edition used by workers in the US.

There is no word on a possible launch date, nor if it will be considered for consumer release. But we'll keep you up to date as and when we hear more. Maybe there's life in the old AR goggles yet.

