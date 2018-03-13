Google and LG are developing a high-res, 120Hz VR display

Google will unveil a new 4.3-inch, 18-megapixel VR headset screen at Display Week 2018. The screen will have a wide field-of-view, use OLED display technology and have a 1,443ppi rating.

Google's screen, which is being developed with LG Display, will also likely support a 120Hz refresh rate, given the presentation reads "18 Mpixel 4.3-in. 1443-ppi 120-Hz OLED Display for Wide-Field-of-View High-Acuity Head-Mounted Displays".

90Hz is considered to be the minimum refresh rate required in VR headsets to avoid any sort of motion sickness, so 120Hz will be ultra-smooth and ideal for gaming.

If and when Google's display is used in VR headsets, they will need a high-powered PC to run games, as the 16:9 aspect ratio would give a resolution of around 5,657 x 3,182 per eye. Google's Vice President of AR/VR Clay Bavor has said the technology giant is working on a new eye tracking technology called foveated rendering to help ease the burden on PCs.

The eye-tracking tech will track the wearer's focal point, only rendering visuals where they're needed and not rendering those outside the current field of view.

While it's not confirmed just yet that LG Display is helping Google produce the VR screen, some LG Display representatives are listed as attending Display Week with Google. Google has previously invested some $872 million in the South Korean company, and used LG panels in the Pixel 2 XL.