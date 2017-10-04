Google's Daydream View VR headset revealed: Upgraded lenses and more content too

Google is holding a product launch event and it just officially announced the Daydream View.

This virtual reality headset is actually a second-generation version of last year's Daydream View. We previously wrote about the leaks of this device that had appeared online and now we can confirm the real thing.

The new Daydream View is pitched as a "personal cinema" and gaming experience. Last year's Daydream headset was released with just 25 VR apps and games, the newly announced Daydream View has over 250 VR titles available at launch. Other premium VR content will also be available, alongside a wealth of content and multiple new original series on YouTube VR.

On Google Play Movies there will also be new IMAX movies (available for free for all Pixel 2 owners) for a fully immersive film experience. For general movie viewing, the Daydream View also features a personal cinema mode for distraction-free watching on a virtual big screen.

Other features of the new Daydream View device include the ability to cast to nearby Chromecast devices, allowing family members and friends to see what you're seeing on the big screen while you're immersed in the VR world.

The Daydream View has also been upgraded from last time. This VR headset now comes with "high-performance" lenses resulting in better image quality and a wider field of view.

The cloth-like finish of the original Daydream headset has now been swapped out for a premium two-tone breathable fabric that makes the new headset softer and lighter than the original. Google has also updated the facepad to fit comfortably on the face and block out more light while you're using it.

The Daydream View will be compatible with a range of Daydream-ready phones including the new Pixel 2, as well as the Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, Note 8, Zenfone AR, Axon 7, Mate 9 Pro, Moto Z and Z2.

Like its predecessor, the Daydream View will also come with a hand-held controller with sensors and smart software to allow you to easily interact with things in the virtual world as well as easily play games and use apps wherever you are.

The Daydream View is available to pre-order on the Google Play store for £99 in UK or $99 in the US and is available in three colours - Fog, Charcoal and Croal. Units will start shipping 17 October.