Wow! £100 off Google Pixel 2 this Christmas

Welcome to Pocket-lint deals of the day where we scour the internet to find you the very best Christmas deals that are available in the UK today.

Looking for a Christmas or birthday gift? check out Amazon's curated list here.

We will be regularly updating this page, so check back regularly to make sure you don't miss out on some of the best tech deals online.

If you're looking for US Christmas deals, we have you covered here.

Amazon are reducing prices heavily and have started today with deals that only last for 24 hours.

Amazon have reduced their new product the Echo Show for the first time and the Amazon Fire TV.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player is £29.99 (usually £39.99). See it on Amazon.

Echo Show - (Deal Price: £129.99 // that’s £70 off or 35% discount) - See it on Amazon.

Introducing Echo Plus – With built-in smart home hub (Black) for £109.99 (save £30). See it on Amazon.

All-New Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote (2017 Edition (Deal Price: £54.99 // that’s £15 off or 21% discount) - See it on Amazon.

Amazon Echo Dot is £34.99 (reduced from £49.99) for today only. See this deal here.

12 Months Xbox Live Gold + 12 Months EA Access for your Xbox One is £44.99 on Amazon.

In the busy festive period, retailers are slashing prices across a wide range of categories.

Google Pixel 2 is now £529.00 on Carphone Warehouse and you also get a free Google Home Mini. See this deal here.

Forza Motorsport 7 is £19.85 on ShopTo on Xbox One.

Nintendo Switch in Neon or Grey is at it's lowest price ever on 365 games for only £271.00. See this deal here.

iPad Air 9.7 inch is £299.00 on Argos today.

Tesco have reduced the Fire TV Stick to £24.95 when you use code TDX-YHRG at checkout. See this deal here.

iPhone 8 64GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey is now £659.00 on Argos (saving you £40).

Nokia 6 is £174.99 on Mobiles.co.uk. See this deal here.

MICROSOFT Xbox One X plus DOOM, Fallout 4 and Assassin's Creed Origins is incredible value at Currys today for £459.99. See this deal here.

Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers Bundle is £349.00 on Amazon today.

Amazon have released a list of their top 100 toys this Christmas.

Bayan Audio Soundbook GO Bluetooth Active is £24.99 today on Amazon saving you a massive 71%. See this deal here.

New Nintendo 2DS XL, Poké Ball Edition (Nintendo 3DS) is £139.99.

Toshiba P300 3TB is £67.97 today saving you 22%.

Lynx Mini Net Gift Set is at an amazing price today on Tesco for £1.37.

Nintendo Switch - Grey or Neon Red/Blue is £279.00 on Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is £58.97 on Amazon. Click here to see this deal.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6 Inch i7 8GB 1TB Laptop is incredible value at £499.99 at Argos. Be quick as it won't last long. Read more about it here.

Xbox One X Project Scorpio 1TB is in stock on Amazon for Christmas. See current price.

Sign up to a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of Christmas deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits.

If you haven't already got Amazon Prime and you are a student, you can benefit from a 6 month free trial and 50% off prime (£39 a year) along with other benefits such as 10% off 1000's of text books, free next day delivery. Read more about Amazon student Prime here.

Amazon have 20% off Sony, Motorola and Nokia phones to kickstart Christmas deals. See this deal here.

MOTO G5 Plus is now £199.99 on Currys for this Christmas period.

Exclusive for Amazon Prime Members: Amazon Dash Button is a Wi-Fi-connected device that reorders your favourite product with the press of a button. Read more about it here.

All new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is £99.99 on Amazon. See this deal here.

Power bank 25000mAh Portable Charger is £22.99 today saving you 23%.

Samsung S8 64GB SIM-Free Smartphone is £517.00 on Amazon.

Xiaomi mijia dashcam is £29.03 on Gearbest. You can read reviews for this camera here.

LG V30 on O2 with 3GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £27 a month at mobiles.co.uk for 24 months. Use code VC15OFF to take £15 off the upfront cost making it £105.00. This will cost you a total of £758.00 over 2 years. See this deal here.

Horizon Zero Dawn - complete edition is £32.74 at Base today.

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition is £30.00 on Tesco Direct.

You can claim a free Odeon ticket if you purchase SANDISK Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Memory Stick - 32 GB for £9.99 at Currys. See this deal here.

For those that are looking for hard drives for their computers, Amazon currently have the WD Red 3TB NAS Desktop Hard Disk Drive available for £94.47. See this deal here.

12GB data, unlimited texts, unlimited minutes on ASDA mobile for £10 a month on a 30 day rolling contract. ASDA mobile runs on the EE network so expect fast speeds. See this deal here.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush has been reduced from £360.00 to £259.99 for today only. See it on Amazon.

Argos have a deal on for the Nintendo 2DS Mario Kart 7 bundle with a free game for £79.99. You also get a £5 gift card when you purchase this deal. See it here.

HOMTOM S9 Plus 4G Phablet 5.99" running Android 7.0 is £122.25 ending today on GearBest. See this deal here.

Ulefone Mix 4G Phablet is available to purchase for £106.97 on Gearbest. The specs are impressive - Octa-core 1.5GHz 4GB RAM 64GB ROM 13MP+5MP (dual cameras). See this deal here.

Panasonic 58DX802B LED HDR 4K Ultra HD is £999.00 on John Lewis which also gives you a 5 year John Lewis warranty. See this deal here.

Amazon have a promotion currently running where you can buy 3 books for £10. See all the available books here.

£15 for 12GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on Three. Read more about this deal here.

Hisense H43N5300 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is £349.99 at Argos.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy Blu - Ray is £8.00 on Amazon today.

JVC SP-ABT1 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is £28.99 on Amazon.

Apple iPhone SE is £299.00 on John Lewis. See this deal here.

Amazon are offering £4.49 free credit for Amazon students to rent or purchase a movie. Find out more about this offer here.

Microsoft Xbox One X is available on Tesco Direct today for £449.99. See this deal here.

The new iPhone has launched in 3 model variants and Carphone Warehouse are offering up to £460 for your old mobile phone handset to aid towards the purchase of a new one. Find out more information here.

You can get 20% off select open-box and used products from Amazon Warehouse. There are plenty of bargains to be found here. See what you can buy with 20% off here.

For a limited time, top up £20 or more using Amazon top up in store and earn a £5 Amazon promotional credit towards your next purchase on Amazon. Read more about this offer here.

Garmin 1.4-Inch Dash Cam 30 Vehicle Driving Recorder - £61.87 on Amazon.

£61.87 on Amazon. DBPOWER 9.5'' Portable DVD Player - £50.99 on Amazon.

Sign up to get the latest UK deals straight to your inbox