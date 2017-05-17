Standalone Daydream VR is now a reality, Qualcomm, HTC and Lenovo onboard
Daydream VR has so far been an experience that has run on your smartphone, but now it's making the jump into a standalone headset. Google and Qualcomm have partnered on a standalone Daydream VR headset.
Building on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform, the companies have produced a reference device that will give you a VR experience with no need to slip a phone into the front and no need to plug it into a computer. We're yet to see exactly what this headset looks like, but we suspect it will be close to the reference devices that Qualcomm has produced in the past.
Using technology from the Tango project, he new standalone headsets will come with WorldSense, a positional tracking system with no need for any external cameras. This is enabled by sensors on the outside of the device, aiming to help you feel like you're actually in the virtual world.
Google has also announced that it is working with HTC and Lenovo on the first standalone Daydream VR devices. The former produced the Vive, the latter worked heavily on Tango, so should lead to some interesting results.
Today at @Google I/O @htcvive was announced as a partner in creating standalone #VR headsets for #Daydream https://t.co/P2q7pnUMB8 pic.twitter.com/hAAdXYMscE— HTC VIVE (@htcvive) May 17, 2017
Standalone Daydream VR headsets are due to hit the shelves later in 2017.
