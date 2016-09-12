Google Cardboard Camera app for iOS lets you take VR pics with sound

Google has been going after virtual reality, with the latest example being that Cardboard Camera is now available for iOS.

Google's new camera app, originally launched for Android last December, works specifically with Google Cardboard-certified viewers. The idea is that - with Cardboard Camera - your iPhone can turn into a VR camera. Cardboard Camera captures something called "VR photos", which are basically three-dimensional panoramas with slightly different views for each eye.

You can even record sound, adding another layer of dimension to the whole immersive experience. Afterward, slot your iPhone into a Cardboard-certified viewer to see your new VR photo. The headset basically lets you explore this new type of image in all directions. Also, starting Monday, you can also share your VR photos with friends and family on both iPhone and Android devices.

All you have to do is select multiple photos to create a virtual photo album, then tap the share icon, and Cardboard Camera will generate a link that can be emailed, messaged, or posted in apps and on the web, according to Google. Of course, your friends will need a Cardboard-certified VR viewer like Google Cardboard to actually see your VR photos.

Check out Pocket-lint's Cardboard Camera guide for more information about how the app works. Cardboard Camera is free to download and use.

Also, here's a list of all the Cardboard-certified viewers available. Pocket-lint has this round-up of all the best Cardboard rivals available, as well.

