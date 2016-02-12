Google is working on a VR headset that doesn’t need a phone or PC

Okay, so you've heard Google is developing a virtual-reality headset that is more legit than Cardboard, but a new report has just indicated the company is making a second device that doesn't need a phone or PC.

So, it's a standalone headset.

The Wall Street Journal said Google is getting real about virtual reality by developing an "all-in-one virtual-reality headset". It doesn't require a secondary device, such as a smartphone, computer, or even a game console, meaning it would be the first headset in recent history to power and display a VR experience all on its own. Even the $599 Oculus Rift relies on a PC.

Its planned stand-alone headset should deliver a quality experience as well as feature a screen, high-powered chips, and outward-facing cameras. Google plans to use chips from Movidius and that the cameras will be able to track the motion of the user's head. WSJ could not specify when this headset might appear. It could debut this year, or Google could even can it.

Keep in mind this report follows news that Google named Clay Bavor its virtual reality chief recently and that it has shipped more than 5 million cardboard viewers since late 2014. Also, this, among other recent moves, suggests Google is really pushing forward with virtual reality in 2016.

It's also important to remember that this standalone device will be different from the smartphone-powered viewer that is rumoured to show up at Google's I/O developer Conference in May. You can read more about that device here.