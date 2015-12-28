This is what the next version of Google Glass looks like

It looks like Google Glass 2 is close to hitting the workplace.

Project Aura, not to be mistaken for modular phone Project Ara, is a division at Google responsible for wearable technology, and it's been working on the latest versions of Google Glass.

Google is reportedly working on three new headsets that'll probably be consolidated into two. The first, dubbed Enterprise Edition, will be aimed at corporate customers. It's rumoured to be a foldable, waterproof device with a larger display. Now, thanks to the US Federal Communications Commission, we know what it looks like.

FCC filings have revealed the new version of Glass doesn't look very different from the original headset it is based upon. We can see a sturdy build, a larger prism, and a hinge that allows it to fold like a standard pair of glasses. The new Glass is supposed to feature better internals too, like 5GHz Wi-Fi.

It might also have a bigger built-in battery, faster Intel processor, improved camera, and waterproofing. As for that larger prism, it's supposed to expand the field of view of Glass' floating display. Hundreds of these units have reportedly been distributed to partners in Google's Glass for Works program.

READ: What is Project Aura?

Google has yet to confirm the new Google Glass, but it is said to be working on a second version of the new headset aimed at consumers. It has no screen but uses bone conduction speakers to communicate with wearers (specifically sports users, though a separate sports model may also be released).