Google Glass is not dead, it’s just resting

Google Glass might have been suspended earlier this year, at least the Explorer program was, but there's still life in the technology yet. Head of the project Tony Fadell, who is also CEO of Nest, claims that the company still has plans for a consumer version, but it might not be in the form we've seen in the past.

Speaking at the Google Zeitgeist conference in the UK, Fadell said that there will be "no sacred cows" as the company is rethinking the project. That means that one or more of the technologies or designs used originally could be ditched altogether, regardless of how much they cost Google for development.

"We’ve decided to go and look at every detail, have no sacred cows and figure out the way forward," he said. "I have a really engaged team, they’re really excited about the future and expect more things to come soon."

There is no schedule for when a new version of Google Glass might be publicly shown, however. The project has no time limits, even though Microsoft might now be several steps ahead with its own augmented reality system, HoloLens.

Microsoft HoloLens is an entirely different approach to AR, limiting it to work or home environments rather than making it a fashion or lifestyle option. Perhaps that is part of Google's rethink.

Certainly, we were impressed enough with our hands-on demo of HoloLens to suggest that not only is there a great future for AR, Microsoft is heading down the wiser path.

