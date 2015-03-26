Google's Ingress augmented reality game might soon become a TV show

Google is making a TV show based on its hit augmented reality game.

According to The Information, Google's Niantic Labs, which develops the Ingress science fiction-themed AR game, has partnered with Sean Daniel Company to turn Ingress into a television series. The production company behind the new series has worked on other shows before, including SyFy's upcoming The Expanse miniseries. Flint Dille, the creative lead on Ingress, is reportedly also helping develop the Ingress-based show.

Ingress launched in 2012 as a closed beta, though it's been available to the public for a couple years now. The mobile game allows players to join factions, fight for control of real-life locations, collect resources and "portals", and much more. Ingress has become so popular among a niche group of gamers that it even has a YouTube channel that hosts tutorials and news reports from the game's fictional world.

Google is also trying to launch an Ingress convention sometime this year. Niantic apparently envisions its new Ingress show to be "another layer of the game's world", and that "elements of the show would influence gameplay". Sean Daniel Company is also looking to pitch it to traditional TV networks as well as streaming services, but nothing has been discussed yet, as its still trying to nail down a showrunner.

It's unclear if this project will ever get past the development stage, but it's cool to see Google exploring other biz opportunities.