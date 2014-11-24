Google Glass Basecamps look to close in US and London, but you'll never suspect the reason why

Google appears to be closing all Google Glass Basecamp stores, it's claimed.

9to5Google recently spotted a post on Google+ from Spencer Kleyweg, a Google Glass developer, who pointed out that Google was no longer accepting scheduled appointments for Glass support at Google Glass Basecamps.

The developer concluded that the physical retail shops - which are primarily used for showcasing demos, technical support, and one-to-one appointments for Glass across the US and in the UK - are doomed.

Although Reuters reported that some early-adopter companies are losing interest in Glass, which echoed reports that have claimed major developers including Twitter will no longer support their Glass apps, it seems Basecamps will shut down for a specific reason that has nothing to do with slumping sales or interest.

Becca Samson, a Glass Community Manager, supposedly gave Kleyweg the following explanation: "Remember when everyone had to go to a Basecamp to pick up Glass? Well as more and more people got to see it in person we opened up other ways for people to get Glass - like our website and the Play Store."

Samson continued: "Now we're seeing that most of our sales and support are happening online or over the phone, so we're focusing more on those now."

That's right. Google no longer needs its four Basecamps in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and London because Glass sales and support are occurring mostly online these days, thus eliminating the need for physical shops.

In other words: the wearable device from Google X labs that was meant to change the world and how we communicate is still alive and kicking, though the same can't be said for its stores.