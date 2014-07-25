  Forget Google Glass, slip on the Lechal smartshoe

Google Glass isn't available in India so they built their own intelligent wearable, a smartshoe called Lechal.

Built by Indian start-up Ducere Technologies the Bluetooth enabled shoe, called Lechal, not only tracks users but also offers directions. Hence the name which in Hindi means "take me along".

The $100 shoes, out in September, are able to work in conjunction with Google Maps to offer directions to the wearer. Each shoe is able to vibrate allowing them to notify a user when to turn left or right while walking. Simply input the location on your phone and the shoes will direct you.

The shoes are going to be very helpful for blind people but they're also aimed at everyone else. The shoes could be useful for joggers, mountain bikers or tourists who don't want to keep taking their phones out while navigating a new area.

The shoes are not only haptic direction dealers but are also a very accurate way to step count offering an accurate calorie, distance and location measurement.

The Lechal shoe looks a little like a rock-climbing shoe but should be non-sport specific allowing anyone to use them.

Krispian Lawrence, co-founder and CEO of the company, said: "The shoes are a natural extension of the human body. You will leave your house without your watch or wristband, but you will never leave your house without your shoes."

READ: What can Google Glass do now? A look at all the XE software updates and features