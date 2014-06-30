  UK cinemas ban Google Glass, six days after release

Google Glass has only be available to buy in the UK for six days, and already cinemas have banned the smartglasses. Why? Piracy.

So far the largest cinema chain to ban Glass is Vue while the Cinema Exhibitor's Association trade group has also banned them. The concern is that users will be able to record films illegally.

Currently Google Glass can record at 720p quality for about 45-minutes before the battery gives out. On top of that Glass has a light which turns on when its recording video. Not ideal for piracy professionals then. The fact that users aren't banned from bringing mobiles, which last longer and record at higher quality, makes this a little absurd then.

Google told Venture Beat: "We recommend any cinemas concerned about Glass to treat the device as they treat similar devices like mobile phones: simply ask wearers to turn it off before the film starts. Broadly speaking, we also think it’s best to have direct and first hand experience with Glass before creating policies around it. The fact that Glass is worn above the eyes and the screen lights up whenever it’s activated makes it a fairly lousy device for recording things secretly."

So if you can't part with your £1000 pair of glasses for a few hours and want to see a film you'd better head to an alternative chain of cinema.

