Google Glass Explorer programme hits the UK, get Glass for £1,000

Google has announced that its Explorer Programme is now available in the UK. That means that developers and fans in the UK will have a chance to buy their very own Google Glass for £1,000.

The only limitation on becoming a Glass Explorer, or Glasshole, is you need to be 18 years old and have £1,000 handy. The UK Explorer Programme allows users to feedback on the Glass development to help shape the future of the head-worn smart glasses.

To make Glass more attractive to UK users, more partners have been announced including The Guardian, Goal.com, Zombies Run and Star Chart.

Ivy Ross, head of Glass said: "Technology is at its best when it fits seamlessly into our lives and lets us get on with whatever we're doing. Our goal for Glass is exactly that - to make it easier to bring people the technology they rely on without drawing them out of the moment."

Anyone can request a demo in London this Friday and Saturday at Basecamp. Google hasn't mentioned a limit on the number of Glass units available. It is currently available to everyone in the US.

