  Google Glass Explorer Edition fully goes on sale in the US for $1,500

Following a limited one-day sale of Google Glass in April, Google has now completely opened the Explorer Program to all American consumers.

Starting today, anyone in the US can buy an Explorer Edition of Google Glass. All you need is $1,500 and access to the internet. Google first teased last week that it planned to expand the Explorer program in the coming months, claiming that the response over its one-day sale was "overwhelming" and even caused Glass inventory to run dry. Google has since built its inventory back up and will now let Americans buy away.

"Last week we told you we'd be trying out new ways to find Explorers. Well, we weren’t kidding. We learned a lot when we opened our site a few weeks ago, so we’ve decided to move to a more open beta. We’re still in the Explorer Program while we continue to improve our hardware and software, but starting today anyone in the US can buy the Glass Explorer Edition, as long as we have it on hand," explained Google in a Google+ post.

Google is still hoping to hear your feedback before it rolls out an even wider consumer release (presumably to the UK, Europe, and other countries). The company wants optometrists, sports lovers, online retailers, and cooks, for instance, to buy Glass and help with the open beta by providing feedback: "These are exciting times and we’re glad to have you along for the ride – keep the feedback coming," Google added.

Keep in mind however that while Google Glass costs early adopters a whopping $1,500 to buy new, a recent teardown found the spectacles are only worth $79.78 in components. If that doesn't bother you, you can buy a pair of Glass from google.com/glass. The Explorer Edition comes in five different colour options as well as various shades, frames, and earbuds. You'll also get a cable and charger and pouch.