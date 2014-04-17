  Want to try on Google Glass at no cost? Just call this phone number

Google has launched a try-on program of sorts for Google Glass, its optical head-mounted display that is expected to go on sale in 2014.

Although Glass hasn't officially released to the public, Google expanded its Explorer Program earlier this week and invited every adult in the US to buy Glass for $1,500 plus tax. There's just one problem, though: Who would throw down that much cash on a pair of space-age spectacles they've never even worn? Well, Google thought about that hiccup, and it is has decided to let anyone try on Glass. Kind of.

According to weblog 9to5Google, Google now offers an in-home try-on program that lets interested buyers hold, touch, and wear all four colours of Glass, as well as the Titanium Collection in different colours, free of charge. Don't get too excited. They're dummy units. Google has apparently disabled the USB port on every Glass unit within its new program, and that means you won't be able to charge or use them.

The Glass website does not currently advertise Google's try-on program. Details about the program were emailed to interested buyers who had told Google they wanted to buy Glass (screenshot below). Google gave phone number for people to call and order a try-on kit with different frame styles and colours. The program is free and ships to your door, but it requires a $50 card hold until all units are returned.

It's unclear if the Glass try-on program is limited to the US, but we've contacted Google for clarification and will update when more information is known. If you're interested in ordering a kit today, simply call 1-855-945-2779. The line is open from 5 AM to 8 PM PST. Oh, and Google said it offers prepaid shipping labels too.