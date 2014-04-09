  Google Glass to be used by 'Batman' department of the US Air Force?

A special department of the US Air Force called, get this, "Batman" wants to use Google Glass on its staff.

The "Battlefield Air Targeting Man-Aided (K)knowledge" (Batman) department is in charge of research and development and is made up of both military and civilian behavioural research scientists. These big-brains have been working on Google Glass adaptations since getting two Explorer models (bought and paid for like everyone else).

The plan is to create bespoke software that will enhance the Android offering already running on Glass. That way forward air traffic controllers can work more efficiently on the ground to help bombers and fighters find their targets. It could also be a huge help in search and rescue operations or in combat by showing an above view instantly.

The plan is to move away from using laptops in the field and become more reliant on smartphones and tablets. The addition of Google Glass speeds up information delivery while keeping hands free and wearers focused on the surroundings.

A recent announcement showed off a helicopter that can be controlled by a tablet. Glass combined with this could make for a hugely mobile and situation-aware team.

We're surprised that the Air Force, who spends billions on research and often helps discover new tech that filters to private companies, is choosing to use Google Glass. You'd think they would be light years ahead, but apparently not. Not publically anyway.

Google said it had no official working relationship with the U.S. Air Force, "nor does it have any plans to," a VentureBeat source said.