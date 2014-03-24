  Maker of Ray-Ban, Oakley partners with Google to make Google Glass eyewear

Luxottica Group, owner of the Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglass brands, has signed an agreement with Google to make web-connected eyewear similar to Google Glass.

It marks a major milestone for the Google Glass program, which until now, has been locked to members of the Explorer program who have paid $1,500 for Glass eyewear.

Presumably, Ray-Ban and Oakley will add style to the technology, and make the Glass technology a little more consumer friendly, unlike the Explorer program which was aimed more at developers and early adopters. Google also says it will have access to Luxottica's 5,000 retail locations to distribute the new eyewear.

Read: Google: 'Glass not just for geeks' (aside: it is)

Luxottica says official design for the upcoming eyewear "will be disclosed at a later stage." It, along with Google, have established a team of "high-tech" developers to work on the design, development, and tooling of the Glass products to "straddle the line between high-fashion, lifestyle and innovative technology."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Google, and are proud to be once again setting the pace in the eyewear industry, as we have been, with more than 50 years of excellence.” Andrea Guerra, CEO of Luxottica Group, said. "We believe that a strategic partnership with a leading player like Google is the ideal platform for developing a new way forward in our industry and answering the evolving needs of consumers on a global scale."

Google has said in the past it plans to launch a consumer version of Glass sometime in 2014.