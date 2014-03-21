  Google: 'Glass not just for geeks' (aside: it is)

Google has felt the need to debunk 10 myths it believes are mistakenly associated with Google Glass.

Posted on its official Google Glass Google+ page, the company explains that there are several things thought and written about the technology that just aren't true, including that it is "always on and recording everything", that it is "banned everywhere", and, perhaps most surprisingly that Glass Explorers (or "Glassholes") are "technology-worshipping geeks".

"Our Explorers come from all walks of life. They include parents, firefighters, zookeepers, brewmasters, film students, reporters, and doctors. The one thing they have in common is that they see the potential for people to use technology in a way that helps them engage more with the world around them, rather than distract them from it," it says in the posting.

The other thing they all have in common, we say here at Pocket-lint, is that they are geeks.

Why can't a firefighter, zookeeper, film student or, even, President of the United States be a geek? And why's being a geek such a bad thing to provoke a Google denial?

"The next time you’re on the subway, or, sitting on a bench, or in a coffee shop, just look at the people around you. You might be surprised at what you see," it continues. We shall, and we will be hugely surprised if we see anyone wearing Glass that looks remotely like the models hired for the marketing materials.

READ: Google Glass comes to London, we go shopping for ice cream

Some of the other myths Google wants to dispel about the tech focus on security issues. "Glass marks the end of privacy", "Glass covers you eye(s)", and "Glass is the perfect surveillance device" are separate sections in its plea for clemency. However, our favourite is "Glass does facial recognition". Here Google debunks something that we would actually like to see implemented.

"We made the decision based on feedback not to release or even distribute facial recognition Glassware unless we could properly address the many issues raised by that kind of feature. And just because a weird application is created, doesn’t mean it’ll get distributed in our MyGlass store," it says.

It's a shame really, we'd be able to remember the names of other geeks, sorry "Explorers", that way.