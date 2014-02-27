  Oakley smart glasses are coming with Google Glass in their sights

Oakley has just announced that - in its words - it's going to "open the blast doors to the future". In plain English that means it's going to get more heavily involved with smart glasses to take on the competition from the likes of Google Glass and Vuzix M100.

At an event in Red Studios, Hollywood, it was announced by Oakley CEO Colin Baden that the glasses manufacturer is here to change the market. This new direction is being dubbed "Disruptive by Design".

Oakley has close to 1,000 design patents with 200 of those focused on digital advances. In the words of Baden: "We now have our sights set on three key innovation pillars: Enhanced Vision, Digital Eyewear and Customisation. This is the beginning of a new era of brave design and disruptive technologies from Oakley."

Oakley has already created glasses with a built-in music player in the form of the Split Thump. It's also branched out with ski goggles with its Airwave 1.5 which features a heads-up display using Recon's MOD Live technology.

Where Oakley could excel is creating glasses that look great, can withstand the damage of daily life, but also offer smart screens. While Google might be limited to one corner display Oakley could offer fully immersive dual-screen capabilities - something we're genuinely excited about.

Expect to hear more on Oakley smart glasses developments later in the year.