Icis by Larforge is everything Google Glass wants to be

If we're honest the biggest issue with smart glasses is the look. Where Google Glass makes you look like one of Star Trek's Borg, with Icis Laforge aims to make you look like a magazine model.

It might not seem a big deal but style will affect a lot of people's decisions. As someone who doesn't wear glasses, and has tried Google Glass, the thought of willingly choosing to wear a pair is still an easy one - resulting in a glasses-free face.

Laforge CEO Corey Mack says: "Our biggest competition is Google Glass but our approach is different, because we focused on creating a device that people don't mind being seen in."

The Icis glasses will offer an augmented reality experience within normal glasses. This would suggest they will use the laser bouncing technology that projects an image on to the retina via the lens. We've seen this before but not at the size shown in the Icis Laforge promotional video.

The Icis runs a 1GHz Siltara processor with 512MB of RAM and packs a 640 x 480 VGA display and should last six hours on a charge.

While the images shown are clearly just renders, the idea of working towards something like this does make it an attractive prospect - one that makes everyone start wearing glasses? Maybe. A pair from the Indiegogo project will cost you $420.