Wearables etiquette: Google doesn't want you to be a 'Glasshole'

Google is encouraging those a part of its Explorer program, the first people to experience Google Glass, to shy away from being a "Glasshole" when using the wearable.

The Mountain View-based company posted a lengthy guide to its Explorer community website on Tuesday, with the "dos and don'ts" of wearing Google Glass. Google tapped long-time Explorers for advice, rather than making its own set of strict rules before Glass' launch to the public in late-2014.

Firstly, Google is encouraging Explorers to experience the world around them, as it thinks Glass puts technology in your control to engage in the world. For example, Glass can notify you of a delayed flight or give you walking directions, and Google wants you to utilise that, rather than just sitting down and checking Twitter and blocking those around you.

Voice commands are encouraged for ease of use, and the screen lock is said to be a great way to passcode-protect Glass, so you don't have your personal information stolen if your Glass were to accidentally to be taken. Also in the realm of security, Google is encouraging Explorers to ask before taking a photo with Glass in a public space, like you would if a photo was being taken with a smartphone.

Furthermore, Google has realised that Google Glass is a new, interesting technology, and tells its explorers to expect attention. "If you're worried about someone interrupting that romantic dinner at a nice restaurant with a question about Glass, just take it off and put it around the back of your neck or in your bag," the company writes.

Glass also isn't for high-impact sports: "Water skiing, bull riding or cage fighting with Glass are probably not good ideas." The company also adds you shouldn't "Glass-out" and have it take over your life. Instead, Google wants it to provide short bursts of information, so you can access what you need and get back to life.

Privacy has been a centre debate around wearables, as some feel it could impede on privacy.

Thus, it's interesting Google is being so candid about Glass. It's a new product category, and needs its own set of etiquette and rules. Similar to how smartphone rules have come about - don't text at dinner, don't text and drive, don't take random photos of people - Explorers have found that rules are necessary for wearable technology, as well.

Most importantly, Google just doesn't want you to be creepy or rude: "In places where cell phone cameras aren’t allowed, the same rules will apply to Glass. If you’re asked to turn your phone off, turn Glass off as well. Breaking the rules or being rude will not get businesses excited about Glass and will ruin it for other Explorers," the company writes.

"We're at the start of a long journey," Google says.