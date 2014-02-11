  Virgin Atlantic to trial Google Glass to help check-in passengers

Virgin Atlantic will outfit concierge staff in its Upper Class Wing at London Heathrow airport with Google Glass devices as part of a pilot scheme to expedite check-in and offer a more personalised customer service.

Other wearable technologies and Apple iBeacon tech will also be tested during a six-week period. The latter will notify Upper Class passengers about nearby services, discounts and updates on flight boarding schedules.

Staff wearing Google Glass will greet passengers as they step out of their chauffeured limousine at Heathrow's Terminal 3 and will be able to draw on details through the device. They can offer flight information, local weather reports for the destination and even translate foreign language information.

The hope in future is that staff will also be able to use the tech to determine passengers' dietary and refreshment preferences in order to provide more efficient and personal service.

Virgin Atlantic is evaluating the system at present before a proposed wider rollout.

"By being the first in the industry to test how Google Glass and other wearable technology can improve customer experience, we are upholding Virgin Atlantic’s long tradition of shaking things up and putting innovation at the heart of the flying experience," said Dave Bulman, the airline's director of IT.

"We continue to look ahead and research innovations that customers might only dream of today. The whole industry needs to listen to what these passengers are calling for, and keep innovating to bring a return to the golden age of air travel. Flying should be a pleasure not a chore."