  Driver ticketed while wearing Google Glass not guilty, California court says

We know texting and driving is a terrible thing to do. But what about wearing Google Glass while driving?

Commissioner John Blair within the San Diego, California traffic court threw out a citation that was given to a woman driving with Google Glass. He ruled that it couldn't be proven the Google Glass was in operation while she was driving, which is required by the law.

Cecilia Abadie was given the ticket in October, when she was pulled over for speeding. The California highway patrolman added a charge that said: "Driving with monitor visible to driver (Google Glass)." Abadie swore the Google Glass was off, and that it was simply just resting on her head.

The ruling in California is the first known of its kind, and may now give Glass Explorers free rein to drive with Google Glass in the state. Still, it would be smart to have the display turned off, for the safety of others around you.

READ: Google Glass comes to London, we go shopping for ice cream

It probably won't be long until technology like Google Glass will be more fully integrated into the law as in Delaware, New Jersey, and West Virginia. The Department for Transport in the UK is also reconsidering its decision that the use of Glass while driving should be banned. It has been reported that it is in talks with Google to find a way to ensure the head-mounted display unit is legal to use when operating a motor vehicle.

Google's website tells its users: "Read up and follow the law. Above all, even when you're following the law, don't hurt yourself or others by failing to pay attention to the road."