  New Google Glass spotted with prescription lenses attached

Google has already announced a new version of Glass that’s coming to Explorers soon. In fact they can trade in their old model for a straight swap. One of the big changes in the new hardware will be the ability to work with prescription glasses. Now an image of just that has leaked.

While Google doesn’t confirm that this image is real, it did remove the image from Google+, so that’s good enough for us.

READ: Google previews new Glass hardware with earbud

We’re still taking this with a pinch of salt though as this photo doesn’t seem to feature the huge earbud in all the other official shots of the new Glass. But since this could be removable we’re not discounting it entirely.

It looks like you can simply slide the arm of your glasses into Glass, presuming the arm is straight. That would suggest the current nose bridge and other side arm will be removable on the new Glass.

Explorers who bought a device before 28 October are eligible to trade for the new version. They've had 60 days to register once the swap programme opened, and could even trade for different colours.

As for who can now buy Glass, Google said all Explorers will have the opportunity to invite three friends to join the Explorer program.