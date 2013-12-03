  Vuzix M100 Smart Glasses go on sale to the public today - beating Google Glass

Vuzix has today announced that its M100 smartglasses will be on sale to the public, making them the world’s first. It certainly puts the glasses in public hands ahead of Google’s Glass which is still available only to developers, although they can sell them second-hand to anyone now.

The Vuzix M100 Smart Glasses bring Android and iOS compatibility to your face via Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. The heads-up-display is able to mirror your phone's screen and features a camera for augmented reality potential.

Using the display, you will be able to see your address book visually, even a caller alert. There's also an integrated head tracker and GPS for positional and spatial awareness, and because of the built-in camera, AR functionality is possible with compatible apps. It’s already being used in warehouses by stockists to find, track and register items at a glance.

"We are excited to begin shipping the M100 Smart Glasses," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "The time for wearable computing devices is upon us and we believe what Vuzix offers is the most complete and innovative in the enterprise based smart glasses wearable technology category”

The Vuzix M100 Smart Glasses are available now for $1000 (£610).