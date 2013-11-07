Attention Explorers: You can now sell Glass - and Google won't disable it

It seems Google has relaxed its grip on Explorers by making a small yet much-welcomed amendment to its Google Glass policy.

When Google Glass first debuted, a few headsets popped up on eBay. One online auction even fetched up to $90,000, but the Glass owner ended it upon learning about Google's strict terms of service.

There was apparently a buried policy that limited Glass owners, also known as Explorers (thanks to the Google Glass Explorer program), from reselling, loaning, transferring or giving their device to any other person.

If Explorers did sell or whatever without Google’s authorisation, Google reserved the right to deactivate the device, and neither the Explorer nor the unauthorised person using the device would get a refund, product support or product warranty.

This obviously annoyed people who weren't in the Explorer program but were hoping to get their hands on a pair of Glass. Now, after months of standing by this policy, Google has decided to make an amendment.

Read: Google restricts selling Explorer Glass units, threatens deactivation

As noted by Engadget, the Glass Press FAQ page now states something entirely different. When asked if it is OK for Explorers to try to sell their devices online and whether Google would disable the device if sold, Google says it is still against its terms of service to sell the device.

However, the company also says it doesn't plan on disabling the sold devices any longer. Rejoice, Explorer wannabes! This means you are free to sell your headsets, although we're not sure why you would. Still, a lot more Glass should be popping up on eBay in the coming weeks. Let's just hope they don't cost $90,000.

Read: Google: Explorers can swap Glass for new one, invite friends to buy

It's worth pointing out that Google also recently opened the doors to its Explorer Program a little wider, announcing that Explorers could upgrade their Glass hardware and invite others to buy Glass for themselves. Perhaps this change also encouraged Google to loosen its terms of service policy.