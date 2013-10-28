  Google: Explorers can swap Glass for new one, invite friends to buy

Google has just opened the doors to its Explorer Program a little wider, announcing that Explorers can now upgrade their Glass hardware and invite other to buy Glass for themselves.

Google specifically revealed that it has processed all the feedback cropped from its Explorer Program, and it has churned that data into a hardware update for Google Glass. Without over-detailing what has been changed, Google said Explorers will have a one-time option to exchange their existing Glass for a new one at some point later this year.

The hardware update will allow Glass to work with future lines of shades and prescription frames. It will also include a mono earbud. As part of the swap program, Explorers can switch colours when upgrading.

Explorers who bought a device before 28 October are eligible to trade, and they'll have 60 days to register once the swap program opens. That said, Google said Explorers don't need to sign up: "We’ll proactively notify Explorers in November with next steps for the swap program".

As for who can now buy Glass, Google said all Explorers will have the opportunity to invite three friends to join the Explorer program. Google will open this oppurtunity sometime over the next few weeks.

"They’ll be able to buy Glass online and can have it shipped to their home, office, treehouse or igloo," Google said. We’re counting on you to get Glass to the people you think will make great Explorers. More Explorers means more feedback, and more feedback means better Glass."

It's worth mentioning that Google's announcement echoes an earlier report from the Financial Times, which claimed Google was preparing to expand its Explorer program. The report said Google planned to increase production substantially in the run-up to Christmas, meanings "tens of thousands" of more users can buy the headset in the coming months.

The report also said consumers could buy Glass through an invitation system, which is probably the invitation program detailed above. The Financial Times' sources didn't reveal too much more information - including whether those invited will have to fork over $1,500 a pair.