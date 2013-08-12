  Google Glass monthly update: more Google Now cards and voice commands

Google has committed to releasing one large update for Google Glass a month, and Monday, the company released August's update.

The August update primarily focuses on Google Now cards, adding more useful information for your day. Now you'll be reminded of dinner reservations, hotel bookings and concerts; Google will look through your email to see what to remind you about.

Other information accessible includes movie showtimes and movie information from nearby cinemas. Emergency alerts have also been added to warn you about a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning. That's not to mention traffic information (including conditions and alternate routes), weather, and live sports scores from your favourite teams.

Past Google Now cards, the Mountain View-based company has also added two new voice commands. You can now mutter "Post an update" to post to Path and "Take a note" to transcribe to Evernote. Google says more third-party services will be added over time.

Lastly, you can now tap on the side of your Glass to pause, play, and swipe to fast forward or rewind, on video player apps like CNN.

Google Glass is currently available for a select few souls who got into Google's $1,500 Explorer program. It's expected to be released to the masses in 2014. You can read our hands-on with Google Glass for more details about the product.