  1. Home
    2. >
  2. AR & VR
    3. >
  3. AR & VR news
    4. >
  4. Google AR & VR news

Google Glass monthly update: more Google Now cards and voice commands

|
  Google Glass monthly update: more Google Now cards and voice commands

Google has committed to releasing one large update for Google Glass a month, and Monday, the company released August's update.

The August update primarily focuses on Google Now cards, adding more useful information for your day. Now you'll be reminded of dinner reservations, hotel bookings and concerts; Google will look through your email to see what to remind you about.

google glass monthly update more google now cards and voice commands image 3

Other information accessible includes movie showtimes and movie information from nearby cinemas. Emergency alerts have also been added to warn you about a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning. That's not to mention traffic information (including conditions and alternate routes), weather, and live sports scores from your favourite teams. 

Past Google Now cards, the Mountain View-based company has also added two new voice commands. You can now mutter "Post an update" to post to Path and "Take a note" to transcribe to Evernote. Google says more third-party services will be added over time. 

google glass monthly update more google now cards and voice commands image 2

Lastly, you can now tap on the side of your Glass to pause, play, and swipe to fast forward or rewind, on video player apps like CNN.

Google Glass is currently available for a select few souls who got into Google's $1,500 Explorer program. It's expected to be released to the masses in 2014. You can read our hands-on with Google Glass for more details about the product. 

PopularIn AR & VR
What is the Royole Moon and why you should get one?
Lego Playgrounds uses ARKit to bring your sets to life on iOS devices
Google Glass returns, Enterprise Edition 2 appears online
Creed Rise to Glory Review: VR boxing sim is a knockout!
HTC Vive Wireless Adapter review: Wireless VR dream or overpriced nightmare?
Best HTC Vive and Vive Pro games: Incredible experiences to play right now
Comments