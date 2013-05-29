  Porn heading to Google Glass 'within days'

It had to happen: an app dedicated to hardcore pornography will be available on Google Glass within days.

Adult Android app creator and distributor MiKandi is working on porn content for Google Glass, and the first of its wares will appear on the company's Android app store soon.

Speaking to ZDNet, MiKandi's co-founder Jennifer McEwan said that while Google Glass porn has been discussed by many, few have taken the plunge until now. "Google Glass porn has been making its rounds, and while studios are intrigued, no one seems to be doing anything about it. So I wanted to let you know that we picked up our Glass and, yup, we're making content for it.

"As far as I know, we're one of the few, if not the only, adult companies with the device right now. So far, it's really fun," she explained.

MiKandi's Android app store is the place to go to pick up naughty applications that are not approved for purchase or download elsewhere. However, Google Glass porn from MiKandi will be homegrown, even though the company is yet to reveal exactly what to expect.

"We're experimenting with the features of Glass. From our initial use of the device, photo and video recording is more powerful than we expected," McEwan told ZDNet.

"Obviously, Glass is perfect for shooting POV video, so we're experimenting with that first. But what's really interesting about Glass is that it's not just a hands-free camera. It can receive and send data, so there are a lot of interesting interactions that we want to explore.

"Being hands-free and hassle-free is a simple but big difference Glass has over other similar devices. It's so easy and familiar to wear, that from a shooter's perspective it feels like you're recording with your own eyes. Because it feels so natural, you can forget about the technology and just be in the moment."