  Google planning monthly updates for Glass with new features, fixes

Google is planning monthly updates for Google Glass until the time it becomes generally available in 2014.

Steve Lee, product director for Google Glass, Isabelle Olsson, the lead industrial designer on Glass, senior developer advocate Timothy Jordan and Glass engineer Charles Mendis held a discussion with Glass developers during Google I/O on Thursday to talk future developments.

Lee went into specifics about monthly updates, saying Google would ship one every month with new features, bug fixes, and overall polish to the platform, according to The Next Web. Google has shipped one update for Glass so far during its time with developers, which was installable over-the-air just like an update on your smartphone would be. It will be interesting to see if Google can stick to the promise of updates, which will feature suggestions from developers and Glass Explorers, according to Lee.

Furthermore, Jordan confirmed that all 2,000 participants of the Glass Explorer program had been invited to pick up their new tech. He didn't offer word of any more units becoming available, or when a general release may occur. Google chairman Eric Schmidt said the company wouldn't ship the eyewear to the masses until 2014.

Glass didn't get much attention this year during Google I/O, most likely because Google was already pressed for time during its four-hour keynote. At any rate, it sounds like Glass behind the walls at Mountain View is coming along just fine.

On a related Glass note, check out these prototypes that Google originally developed.