  Google Glass gets first software update, adding Google+ notifications

The employees in Mountain View appear to be keen on keeping Glass up-to date with new features. On Tuesday evening Google released the first update for the Glass headset, adding several useful features for those who got lucky enough to be accepted into Google's Explorer program, getting the futuristic headset early.

The update most notably includes the ability to view incoming Google+ notifications for direct shares, comments and +mentions, along with incoming Google+ Hangout notifications. This means you'll now be able to be social on Google's social network from Google Glass.

The full change-log includes much more, including the addition of long-pressing anywhere in the Glass UI to perform a search.

Change to sync policy: require power + WiFi for background uploads

Crash reporting

Incoming G+ notifications (direct shares, comments, +mentions), including ability to comment and +1

Incoming Hangout notifications

Transcription of queries & messages is now wicked-fast

Long-press to search from anywhere in the UI (no longer just from off)

International number dialing + SMS

Hop animation on disallowed swipes in the UI

New On-Head Detection calibration flow

Show device Serial Number on Device Info card

More reliable estimation of battery charge remaining

New recipient-list mosaic

If you have a Glass headset, you can grab the update over-the-air after plugging your headset into a charger.