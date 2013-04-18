  Google restricts selling Explorer Glass units, threatens deactivation

Didn’t get into the Google Glass Explorer program and were hoping to pick up a snaazy pair on Ebay instead? Think again, as Google actually has some strict rules about selling the £1,000 Glass units.

Google’s terms of service for those who were able to get the pre-release version of Glass states: “you may not resell, loan, transfer, or give your device to any other person. If you resell, loan, transfer, or give your device to any other person without Google’s authorization, Google reserves the right to deactivate the device, and neither you nor the unauthorized person using the device will be entitled to any refund, product support, or product warranty,” Wired first noted.

Google, and its all seeing eye, would know if you’ve sold your Glass unit, given that each one is conveniently tied to the buyer’s Google account. One Glass owner speaking to Wired was able to get a Glass auction up to $90,000 on Ebay, but ended it after learning about Google's strict terms of service.

Google plans to make Google Glass available to the masses by the end of the year. Google earlier began a select program of randomly chosen people through social media, who can pay £1,000 to get their Glass headset before the rest of the market.

If you’d rather not see your Glass unit deactivated, we suggest you hang on to those bad boys.