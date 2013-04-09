  Strip clubs getting ready for Google Glass assault: 'Not on our watch'

Google Glass isn't even out yet and its been banned in one sector already. One strip club has spoken out about the technology, saying it won't be welcome inside, and many if not all the rest are expected to follow suit, across the US at least.

Speaking to NBC, Peter Feinstein, managing partner of Sapphire Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas, said that, like cameras and the use of the camera technology on mobile phones, Google Glass would not be allowed in his establishment. "We've been dealing with the cellphone videoing and the picture-taking over the years and we are quick to make sure that that doesn't happen in the club," he explained.

"As the sale of [Google Glass] spreads, there'll be more people using them and wanting to use them at places such as a gentlemen's club. If we see those in the club, we would do the same thing that we do to people who bring cameras into the club.

"If they don't want to check it, we'd be happy to give them a limo ride back to their hotel."

It is expected that casinos and cinemas will also shut their doors to Google Glass wearers as both also have strict rules about the use of cameras in and around their premises.

Makes you wonder where exactly you will be able to wear Google Glass and other wearable augmented reality headsets.

Pic: (cc) Alex Thompson