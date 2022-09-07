(Pocket-lint) - Meta has announced it will hold Meta Connect 2022 in October. If you add up recent leaks and quotes from CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself, it's safe to assume a high-end mixed reality headset could debut at the event. Perhaps even Project Cambria. Meta will of course also provide an update on the metaverse and Horizon Worlds. Here's everything you need to know, including how to watch the action unfold yourself.

Meta Connect is Meta's annual event devoted to augmented and virtual reality. In a post on the Oculus blog, Meta said Connect brings "together AR/VR developers, creators, marketers, and more to celebrate the industry and its growth, while also exploring what it will take to bring the metaverse to life". This year, it will kick things off with a keynote including "leaders in the AR, VR, and XR space", and it'll be followed by on-demand developer sessions.

-

Meta will hold Meta Connect on 11 October at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Yes, the event will be livestreamed. You will be able to watch it from the Meta Connect website. Pocket-lint hopes to embed it here once it becomes available.

The announcements aren't likely to be as crazy as what happened at last year's Connect, when the company changed its name from Facebook to Meta. Nevertheless, a couple notable items are on deck.

Meta has hinted its high-end "Project Cambria" headset will make an appearance. In fact, last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company would announce a new VR headset in October.

Later, Zuckerberg teased an image on Facebook. In it, he's seen wearing a device that is very similar to what has been revealed so far about Project Cambria. The headset is expected to include eye and facial tracking and colour passthrough. It might also have a higher-res screen than what's on the Oculus Quest 2. It's also likely going to be way more expensive than the Quest 2, which now goes for $399.99.

Meta said it'll use this year's show to discuss the metaverse, and that means we will likely hear about its flagship Horizon Worlds metaverse app.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Last month, Zuckerberg said there would be "major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics”. Horizon Worlds lets people create their own experiences and chill in virtual reality. Zuckerberg recently posted a screenshot of Horizon that went viral and spawned memes. The Meta CEO responded to the reaction by saying significant upgrades are coming, which we should learn more about on 11 October at Meta Connect.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.