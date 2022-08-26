(Pocket-lint) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Joe Rogan's podcast that his company's next virtual reality device - likely Project Cambria / Meta Quest Pro - will finally arrive in October 2022.

"For the next device that's coming out in October, there's a few big features," Zuckerberg said while talking about virtual reality at the start of the podcast, which you can listen to on Spotify here.

Although Zuckerberg didn't name the device, he described social options that will be enabled by eye and facial tracking in VR. "The ability to now have kind of eye contact in virtual reality . . . Have your face be tracked so that way your avatar - it’s not just this still thing, but if you smile or if you frown or if you pout, or whatever your expression is, have that translate in real time to your avatar".

Add it all up, and he's probably talking about Project Cambria, an upcoming Meta headset that's expected to have a high-resolution color screen, internal sensors for eye tracking, and passthrough augmented reality features.

Meta has already said Project Cambria is a mixed reality headset that will release sometime this year - but it hadn't mentioned October until Zuckerberg's comments on Rogan's podcast. The company also hasn't revealed an official name for the headset yet. It's thought to be called the Meta Quest Pro, as Project Cambria is simply the internal codename for the headset at this time. It'll join the lower-end Meta Quest headset that costs $399.

For more about Project Cambria, see our guide: Meta Project Cambria mixed reality headset: What we know.

