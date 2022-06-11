(Pocket-lint) - Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Horizon Home is rolling out now through a new software update to the Quest 2 virtual reality headset.

Last year, Meta unveiled Horizon Home as a virtual space for different users to gather, communicated, and collaborate. But it is less corporate and more consumer, with a Horizon Home becoming the new front-end experience for an Oculus Quest 2 VR experience. You can build and customise your Home, launch other experiences through it, watch movies and live events, and even invite guests to join you in avatar form. You can then group together for activities, games, or viewing.

More recently, Meta announced there will be more apps available for multitasking within Horizon Home, including Slack and Dropbox.

In a video posted to Zuckerberg’s Facebook on Friday 11 June 2022, the Meta CEO discussed the upcoming software update, v41, that is bringing Horizon Home, and he chatted with legendary free climber Alex Honnold too. Keep in mind Facebook recently facebook its renamed the Oculus Quest to Meta Quest

Writing by Maggie Tillman.