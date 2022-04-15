(Pocket-lint) - Meta's Horizon Worlds social metaverse platform is coming to the web, according to a company executive.

CTO Andrew "Boz" Bosworth tweeted that, when Horizon’s "web version" launches, its platform fee will be 25 per cent. "That's a much lower rate compared to other similar world-building platforms", he tweeted as part of a thread explaining Horizon’s new fee structure for creators. And, for Horizon purchases, Meta will take a 25 percent cut of the percentage left after any platform fees.

But all this fee structure talk is not the main news. Being available on the web would be a huge expansion for Horizon Worlds, which is currently only available on Quest VR headsets. Boz didn't say when Horizon might expand to the web. But, earlier this week, the company revealed to the media that it’s working on bringing Horizon to mobile phones later this year.

It's even in early talks about bringing it to game consoles.

Going back to those 25 per cent fees: With the Horizon Worlds' web app, Boz clarified on Twitter that Meta plans to take about 25 per cent. For platforms with a 30 percent fee, including Meta’s own Quest Store, it will take 25 per cent of the remaining 70 percent. So, for stuff sold in Horizon on a Quest VR device, Meta will take a whopping 47.5 per cent of each transaction.

Clearly that's not going to sit well with everyone.

