Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. AR & VR
  3. AR & VR news
  4. Facebook AR & VR news

Project Cambria is Facebook's next high-end VR headset, coming in 2022

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Facebook Project Cambria is Facebook's next high-end VR headset, coming in 2022

- We'll learn more in 2022

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - While at Connect 2021, Facebook's annual developer conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed his company has a new VR headset in the works.

Called Project Cambria, it's expected to be an upgrade to the year-old Oculus Quest 2 - but not a replacement headset. It will offer an improved mixed reality experience, complete with face and eye-tracking and more compact optics. Facebook only briefly teased Project Cambria, but it did say it packs cameras that can pass high-resolution, full-colour video to the headset’s screens.

Keep in mind the Quest 2 is a second-generation, tether-free, wireless virtual reality headset. With no PC requirement, the headset manages to offer high-end VR gaming experiences at an affordable price. It'll be interesting to see how Project Cambria can improve upon it.

Facebook didn't mention a price or a release date for Project Cambria, but Zuckerberg called it a "completely new" product at the “high end of the price spectrum". It’s supposed to include next-generation features that Facebook can’t include in the Quest range, and yet, it'll arrive in 2022.

Also at Connect, Facebook teased it's working on augmented reality glasses. It even announced a new company name for Facebook: Meta. A fitting name given Facebook spent the majority of the Connect keynote outlining its vision for the "metaverse" - aka the future of the internet. 

Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's How to watch Connect guide to watch a recap of the event. We'll update that page with all the major announcements.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 28 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Project Cambria is Facebook's next high-end VR headset, coming in 2022
Project Cambria is Facebook's next high-end VR headset, coming in 2022 By Maggie Tillman ·
Facebook Connect 2021: How to re-watch and all the major announcements
Facebook Connect 2021: How to re-watch and all the major announcements By Maggie Tillman ·
Best VR headsets 2021: Top picks from HTC Vive, Oculus, PlayStation and more
Best VR headsets 2021: Top picks from HTC Vive, Oculus, PlayStation and more By Chris Hall ·