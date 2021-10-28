(Pocket-lint) - While at Connect 2021, Facebook's annual developer conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed his company has a new VR headset in the works.

Called Project Cambria, it's expected to be an upgrade to the year-old Oculus Quest 2 - but not a replacement headset. It will offer an improved mixed reality experience, complete with face and eye-tracking and more compact optics. Facebook only briefly teased Project Cambria, but it did say it packs cameras that can pass high-resolution, full-colour video to the headset’s screens.

Keep in mind the Quest 2 is a second-generation, tether-free, wireless virtual reality headset. With no PC requirement, the headset manages to offer high-end VR gaming experiences at an affordable price. It'll be interesting to see how Project Cambria can improve upon it.

Facebook didn't mention a price or a release date for Project Cambria, but Zuckerberg called it a "completely new" product at the “high end of the price spectrum". It’s supposed to include next-generation features that Facebook can’t include in the Quest range, and yet, it'll arrive in 2022.

Also at Connect, Facebook teased it's working on augmented reality glasses. It even announced a new company name for Facebook: Meta. A fitting name given Facebook spent the majority of the Connect keynote outlining its vision for the "metaverse" - aka the future of the internet.

