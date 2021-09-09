Facebook x Ray-Ban AR glasses leak with pictures galore

(Pocket-lint) - Facebook will show its AR glasses made in collaboration with Ray-Ban later today, but it looks like we've already got a good idea of what to expect.

That's thanks to a major picture leak, with several models shown in all their glory online.

The glasses will be announced officially today, according to a date teaser posted by Facebook itself yesterday. And all we knew about them previously is that they will contain cameras for documenting your life. Much like the Spectacles from Snapchat owner Snap.

Now Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted an array of different styles for the Facebook x Ray-Bans glasses. They all look like classic Ray-Bans - abeit with cameras in each corner. There are even a pair of Wayfarers.

We don't yet know the specifications or how they will work exactly. But, at a guess, they'll connect to a smart device and Facebook itself. There might even be some form of storage in the glasses themselves, but we can't be sure.

We'll find out later today anyway. Hopefully that'll include pricing and availability too. Until then, check out the pics and rejoice in the fact that, even though they have large lenses built in, there's still that trademark Ray-Ban coolness about them.