Facebook is looking to project your eyes onto VR headsets

(Pocket-lint) - It seems that Facebook is constantly innovating and coming up with new ideas for virtual reality. One of those most recent concepts is set to project the user's eyes onto the outside of the VR headset.

This is an experimental technology that Facebook Reality Labs is working on that would enable users to make eye contact with those around them without taking the headset off.

This project uses what's being referred to as "reverse passthrough VR". On current Oculus headsets, passthrough VR is a technology that allows the VR user to see the world around them without removing the headset. The tracking cameras are used to give a real-time view of the world around them. This is ideal for re-orienting in the playspace or seeing people around you while you play.

Facebook's idea for reverse passthrough uses stereo cameras on the inside of the headset to capture an image of the user's eyes and surrounding face and track the motion inside the headset. This is then shown on an outward-facing light field display giving the illusion of eye contact.

The result is certainly a quirky looking setup but one that could make it easier to have face-to-face conversations with colleagues, friends or family while still in VR.

Obviously, this is in the early stages at the moment, but it shows an interesting future for VR and AR headset design and we're intrigued to see what's next.