(Pocket-lint) - Facebook has announced a new Harry Potter experience for users of its Portal lineup, as well as for Instagram and Facebook users.

Facebook's video-calling devices are getting a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child crossover that lets you and up to three friends use augmented reality to play different characters from the JK Rowling fantasy series. It works in Portal-to-Portal video calls in the US and UK.

Here's how Facebook described the integration:

"Anyone can initiate the experience by tapping Curtain Call in the effects tray on Portal. You can then select one of three locations from the menu to visit: Hogwarts Great Hall, the Ministry of Magic, or the Edge of the Forbidden Forest. When the lights come up, each person on the call will embody a character from the show with a unique spell, which is assigned randomly. Simply nod your head or tap the screen to cast it and watch as your friends marvel at the magic."

Essentially, Portal is offering AR masks that morph you into a Harry Potter character, and you can even "travel" to different locations such as Hogwarts. Interestingly, the AR masks will match your skin tone. “Callers can fully embody the characters thanks to real-time skin sampling that matches the 3D character to your unique skin tone before converting it into an AR mask for seamless integration", Facebook explained.

There are also 12 masks available, each powered by Facebook’s own Spark AR technology. If you don’t have a Portal device, Facebook said Instagram and Facebook users can still interact with its Harry Potter AR masks through "each app’s camera". Users can also share videos and pics with the masks via Stories.