(Pocket-lint) - Facebook Connect is due to take place this coming Wednesday, with the Oculus Quest 2 presumably the biggest product to be announced. However, it seems the company itself has blown any surprises.

Its own Facebook Blueprint site posted two videos of the new wire-free headset - accidentally, we suspect - and you can watch them here thanks to reposter DimetappWUT who ripped them and put them on YouTube.

Other information posted (but since removed) included some of the key specifications for the second generation Oculus Quest. It will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, feature 6GB of RAM and offer almost 2K resolution per eye.

That makes it a lot shaper than the original Oculus Quest.

There will also be 3D positional audio, new controller ergonomics and an optional 256GB of storage space for games and apps.

Facebook Connect was known as Oculus Connect in previous years and starts with a keynote, but then runs for a few days. Naturally, the annual developers conference will be held virtually during the current pandemic. You can find out more details about it here: Facebook Connect 2020: How to watch and what to expect.

In the meantime, you can also check out our review of the first generation Oculus Quest here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.