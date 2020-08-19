Own an Oculus headset? You'll soon need to log in with Facebook

(Pocket-lint) - Oculus is making some changes to the way users connect with their account. Those changes will require you to log in to the software using a Facebook account in future.

This was posted via an update on the company's blog, announcing that the changes will start to happen in October 2020.

From that month onwards, anyone using an Oculus device for the first time will be required to log in using a Facebook account. Current users will also be encouraged to log in and merge Oculus and Facebook accounts for future use.

Oculus has also said that all future unreleased Oculus devices will require a Facebook account to use as well.

Today, we’re announcing some important updates to how people log into Oculus devices, while still keeping their VR profile. Starting in October 2020, everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will need to log in with a Facebook account. // https://t.co/SMeDOXgehN — Oculus (@oculus) August 18, 2020

The good news is if you have an account already that isn't connected with Facebook you'll still be able to use it for the next two years. The bad news is, from 1 January 2023 that will no longer be the case.

Oculus also says that although users can continue without a Facebook account they won't have access to full functionality without it. This may even mean that certain apps and games won't work properly.

The idea behind this is to make the experience more social. Oculus says:

"Giving people a single way to log into Oculus—using their Facebook account and password— will make it easier to find, connect, and play with friends in VR...It will also allow us to introduce more Facebook powered multiplayer and social experiences coming soon in VR, like Horizon, where you can explore, play, and create worlds."

Don't worry though, using a Facebook account won't expose your real-world information to random strangers. Oculus says you can log in to your Facebook account and create a VR profile and make it visible to only you. You can also choose what VR activity posts to your Facebook account as well.

If you have multiple VR users in your home, you'll be pleased to hear that Oculus is also planning to create a system to allow several users to access the same device using their own Facebook account. Making it possible to share the headset without sharing your personal Facebook profile.

As you might expect, the connection between Oculus and Facebook will mean sharing of data and that data sharing will be used to show you adverts and other things such as:

"Showing you personalized content, including ads, across Facebook products. This could include recommendations for Oculus Events you might like, ads about Facebook apps and technologies, or ads from developers for their VR apps."

Find out more here and read the full FAQ too.

Writing by Adrian Willings.